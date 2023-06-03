Seattle Thunderbirds beat Peterborough 4-1 to reach Memorial Cup final

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Milic made 27 saves and the Seattle Thunderbirds became the fifth U.S. franchise to reach the Memorial Cup final, beating the Peterborough Petes 4-1 on Friday night in the semifinal game. Western Hockey League champion Seattle will face Quebec on Sunday for the title, with Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy stepping aside as coach of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Remparts after the tournament. U.S. franchises have won four titles, the Portland Winterhawks in 1983 and 1998 and the Spokane Chiefs in 1998, 2008. The Detroit Junior Red Wings (1995), Portland (2013) and the Erie Otters (2017) lost in championship games. Brad Lambert, Colton Dach, Kyle Crnkovic and Nico Myatovic scored for Seattle.

