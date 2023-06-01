Seattle Thunderbirds beat Kamloops Blazers 6-1 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Jared Davidson and Jordan Gustafson scored in an eight-second span in the second period and the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Kamloops Blazers 6-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Western Hockey League champion Thunderbirds finished round-robin play 2-1, rebounding from a 3-1 loss to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts (2-1) on Monday night. Kamloops (1-2) and the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes (1-2) will meet Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Seattle in the semifinal game Friday night. The semifinal winner will play Quebec for the title Sunday, with Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy stepping aside as the coach of the Remparts after the tournament.

