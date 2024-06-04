Seattle Storm sign All-Star Ezi Magbegor to contract extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm have signed forward Ezi Magbegor to a contract extension, locking up the All-Star who currently leads the WNBA in blocks per game. Terms of the contract were not announced by the team. Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks per game early in her fifth season with Seattle. Magbegor was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2019 but didn’t make her debut in the WNBA until 2020. She’s twice been named second-team all-WNBA defensive team and last year was an All-Star for the first time in her career.

