Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl set to make her WNBA debut against Caitlin Clark and Indiana

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl will make her WNBA debut against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after visa issues caused her to miss the first four games of the season. Seattle announced Muhl would be available about two hours before the game. She even poked fun at the situation, showing up at the arena wearing a t-shirt with “Approved” written over a picture of her. The visa issues for Muhl – a native of Croatia — came to light just before Seattle’s season opener against Minnesota on May 14. She missed that game and all three games of Seattle’s road trip.

