Seattle Storm hoping four-pack of All-Stars can build on strong start and be title contenders

SEATTLE (AP) — Throughout their history, when the Seattle Storm have won WNBA titles, it’s been more than just two players that carried them to the top. It could be argued that this year’s version of the Storm has four players that individually would be superstars on other teams. Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor were already established as All-Stars in Seattle, but the additions of veterans Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike changed the expectations for this Storm team. Seattle is off to a 9-4 start and has won eight of its last nine games shaking off a slow start to the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.