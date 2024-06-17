Seattle Sounders and investment firm Carlyle finalize acquisition of NWSL’s Seattle Reign

The Seattle Sounders and international investment firm Carlyle have finalized their deal to acquire the Seattle Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. The OL Groupe, the holding company that owned eight-time French champion Lyon, announced in March it had agreed to sell the Reign to the Major League Soccer team and Carlyle for $58 million. The Reign was purchased by OL Groupe in 2019 for approximately $3.5 million. The team’s sale was part of OL Groupe’s focus on men’s soccer. The Reign will have a women-led management team, including chief business officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom and general manager Lesle Gallimore.

