Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams leaves first game in more than a year with a concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series against the New York Giants. Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him. After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

