Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams leaves first game in more than a year with a concussion

By The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to avoid Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series against the New York Giants. Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him. After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.