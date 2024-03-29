Seattle scores 3 goals in 3rd period to pull away for 4-2 win over Anaheim

SEATTLE (AP) — Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal with 6:57 left in the third period and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game set.

Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers all had power-play goals for the Kraken, who overcame a 2-1 deficit after allowing two short-handed goals early in the third period. Jared McCann had three assists and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

Seattle has beaten Anaheim six straight times, including a 4-0 win on Tuesday night that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“It’s how you answer,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “And our power play answered.

“Obviously to give up the sloppy goals back to back that we did, that can be catastrophic in a game. Fortunately for us, we had another opportunity coming. And those guys were able to capitalize and get one back.”

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist and Isac Lundestrom also scored for the Ducks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11 games. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots.

Anaheim committed 12 penalties, including eight in the third period. Seattle capitalized by going 3 for 10 on the power play, matching a season high in power-play goals.

“I think the work ethic was there, but we kind of take ourselves out of the game by taking way too many penalties,” Silfverberg said. “We have a 2-1 game, and then we just have a parade going to the box.”

Burakovsky tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal 6:25 into the third. His shot from the point deflected off the stick of Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano and got past Dostal.

Kartye gave Seattle the lead six minutes later, zipping a shot from the point that got through Dostal. It was his first goal since Jan. 13, ending a 25-game streak without a goal.

“He’s had some good opportunities if you look over the last few games here, but too many pucks were missing the net,” Hakstol said. “Tonight he got it, shot it and put it on net. And good things happen when you do that.”

Beniers added another power-play goal with 4:25 remaining, scoring his 12th of the season to make it 4-2.

Seattle broke a scoreless tie 9:03 into the second when Jordan Eberle’s point-blank rebound shot deflected off Schwartz’s stick for a power-play goal. Schwartz was credited with his 13th goal of the season and Eberle picked up his 400th career assist.

Anaheim surged in front early in the third period when Lundestrom and Silfverberg netted their short-handed goals just 44 seconds apart.

Lundestrom received a pass from Silfverberg on a partial breakaway and fired past Grubauer to tie the game at 2:08.

Just moments later, Silfverberg came up with a loose puck in the neutral zone and fired a breakaway shot. Grubauer made the save, but Silfverberg slotted home the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 2:52.

It was the first time Anaheim had scored multiple short-handed goals in a game since October 2016.

