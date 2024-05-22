Seattle QB Geno Smith says learning a new offense is easier at this point of his career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — With the number of stops he’s made and the number of offensive coordinators he’s worked with over the years, learning yet another new offense isn’t quite as daunting as it once was for Seattle quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is in the beginning stages of seeing just what the Seattle Seahawks offense is going to look like under first-time NFL offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Seattle is in its first week of OTAs, finally getting on the field for the type of work that can give an indication of where Smith and his teammates are in learning the system.

