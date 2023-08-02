Seattle moves on from second baseman Kolten Wong after struggles at the plate

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners designated for assignment second baseman Kolten Wong on Tuesday after he struggled at the plate for most of the season. The move became necessary after Seattle acquired infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone in a trade with Arizona that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks. Rojas and Canzone were added to the active roster and both were in the starting lineup against Boston. Wong was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee last offseason in the hope he could fill a need at second base, but his bat never came around and Wong was eventually benched.

