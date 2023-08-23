Seattle Mariners sign RHP Luke Weaver to a 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed Luke Weaver to a one-year contract and reinstated fellow right-hander Bryan Woo from the 15-day injured list. Weaver was released by Cincinnati on Friday. He went 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 21 starts with the Reds. Manager Scott Servais says Weaver will work out of Seattle’s bullpen, but could start if the team needed someone to step into the rotation. The Mariners also transferred right-hander Emerson Hancock to the 60-day IL. Hancock, one of the team’s top prospects, was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a right shoulder strain.

