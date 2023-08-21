Seattle Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford from the 7-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have activated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the seven-day injured list. Crawford had been sidelined by a concussion. The Mariners also placed right-hander Emerson Hancock on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Right-hander Darren McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, and utilityman Sam Haggerty was sent down. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the starting lineup on the same day he was named AL player of the week. Rodríguez is batting .524 with two homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

