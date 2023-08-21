Seattle Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford from the 7-day injured list

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford lies on the ground after colliding with third baseman Eugenio Suarez as Suarez fielded a grounder by San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts, who was out at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have activated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the seven-day injured list. Crawford had been sidelined by a concussion. The Mariners also placed right-hander Emerson Hancock on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Right-hander Darren McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, and utilityman Sam Haggerty was sent down. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the starting lineup on the same day he was named AL player of the week. Rodríguez is batting .524 with two homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

