Seattle makes 12 3-pointers, beats Mercury 83-69

PHOENIX (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-69. It was Seattle’s first victory over Phoenix since Sept. 3, 2021 after getting swept in three matchups last season. Seattle scored 12 of the opening 15 points and cruised to a 50-36 lead at halftime. The Mercury scored just 33 points in the second half. Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi combined for just two points. Griner had two points and two rebounds in nine first-half minutes and did not play in the second half due to a hip injury. Taurasi was held scoreless for the first time since Aug. 2, 2022.

