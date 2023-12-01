Seattle Kraken to be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of upper body injury

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of an upper body injury. Schwartz was injured during Seattle’s loss at Chicago on Tuesday night. He took one shift early in the third period and did not return to the game, and did not play on Thursday night in Toronto. Schwartz is second on the team in goals with eight and has 15 points in 23 games. He is the second top forward that will miss significant time for Seattle as the Kraken have been without Andre Burakovsky for more than a month after an upper body injury in October that required surgery.

