Seattle Kraken sign GM Ron Francis to 3-year extension through 2026-27 season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken signed general manager Ron Francis to a three-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season after the franchise reached the second round of the NHL playoffs in its second year of existence. Hired to be the first GM in franchise history, Francis navigated through a difficult first season and helped land the pieces that turned Seattle into a playoff team in the second year without mortgaging future opportunities or putting the Kraken into challenging salary cap situations. Seattle is the second stop for Francis as an executive after spending seven seasons in the front office of the Carolina Hurricanes.

