Seattle Kraken reacquire Daniel Sprong in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have reacquired well-traveled forward Daniel Sprong in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle got Sprong for future considerations. The 27-year-old had just three points and averaged under 12 minutes of ice time in nine games with Vancouver. Sprong spent the end of the 2021-22 season and all of ’22-23 with the Kraken before playing last year with Detroit. Sprong has also previously suited up for Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Washington since making his NHL debut in 2015.

