Seattle Kraken name Dan Bylsma second head coach in franchise history

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have named Dan Bylsma their coach. It’s Bylsma’s third head-coaching job in the NHL after winning the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 as part of his stint with the Penguins and spending two seasons with Buffalo. He replaces Dave Hakstol, who was fired after the Kraken missed the playoffs. Bylsma has spent the past two years coaching the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. The team reached the Calder Cup finals last season and is making another long playoff run this spring.

