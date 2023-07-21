Seattle Kraken lock up defenseman Vince Dunn with 4-year, $29.4 million contract

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have re-signed top defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year, $29.4 million contract, locking up one of their core pieces coming off the best season of his career. Dunn, 26, had a career-high 14 goals and 64 points in the regular season playing in the top defensive pairing for the Kraken. Teamed with veteran Adam Larsson, Dunn enjoyed the breakout season many expected when he was taken by Seattle during the expansion draft before its inaugural season. Dunn appeared in 81 games in the regular season, sitting out only once late in the year to rest up before the playoffs. Dunn spent the first four seasons of his career in St. Louis.

