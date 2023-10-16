Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev to be sidelined for at least a month with lower body injury

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower body injury in last week’s season opener against Vegas. The Kraken say Tanev will miss four-to-six weeks. Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas’ Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an “illegal hit to the head,” and a two game suspension. Tanev buckled due to the hit and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he fell to the ice. Tanev had career-highs of 16 goals and 19 assists last season playing in all 82 games for the Kraken.

