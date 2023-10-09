Seattle Kraken begin Year 3 knowing they no longer can catch the NHL by surprise

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle general manager Ron Francis knows how important last season was for the present and future of the Kraken. Seattle found success on the ice by making the playoffs in just its second season. The Kraken developed a footing in a crowded sports marketplace where the hockey team became the focal point during an unexpected playoff run. And by doing so, the team turned the novelty of being the newest NHL franchise into the reality of being a solid team worthy of respect around the league. Now, they have to do it again and prove the second-year version of the Kraken is the one the NHL can expect to see with regularity. That begins Tuesday night when the Kraken face Vegas in their season opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.