Seattle Kraken agree to 7-year contract extension with Matty Beniers worth $50 million

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken agreed to a seven-year contract with center Matty Beniers that locks up the first draft pick in franchise history and former Calder Trophy winner through the 2030-31 season. Beniers’ new deal will average $7.14 million per season and he becomes the first Seattle draft pick to sign a contract extension. Beniers was a restricted free agent. Beniers was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL draft and made his debut late in Seattle’s inaugural season. He flashed as one of the top young centers in the league during his first full season with the Kraken when he had 24 goals and 57 points and was selected as the top rookie in the league.

