Seattle goes 7 again, this time against Stars in NHL’s only playoff game Monday

The Seattle Kraken are already playing their second Game 7 on the road in their first NHL postseason. They play at the Dallas Stars in the NHL’s only playoff game Monday night. This will be the first Game 7 in Dallas for coach Pete DeBoer, but he has won all six of his previous Game 7s with three other teams. The Kraken knocked last year’s Stanley Cup champion out of the playoffs when they won Game 7 in Colorado just over two weeks ago. The last time Dallas hosted a Game 7 was in 2016, a 6-1 loss to St. Louis.

