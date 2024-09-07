Seattle downs Angel City 3-2 for 3rd straight win amid playoff push

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ji So-Yun scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time and the Seattle Reign held off Angel City 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Seattle (5-9-5) is undefeated in seven straight games as the team pushes for a playoff spot. Ji’s goal put the Reign in front 2-1 before the break and Tziarra King extended the lead with another in the 58th. Angel City appeared to score twice in the second half but both goals were ultimately disallowed. Sydney Leroux broke through for Angel City with a stoppage time goal.

