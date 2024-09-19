Season over for Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette with broken finger after 1 game back from calf injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will end his season on the injured list because of a broken right middle finger. He had played only one game after missing more than eight weeks with a calf injury. The two-time All-Star was put on the 10-day IL on Thursday, two days after he had been activated and played his first game since July 19. Bichette had two hits and an RBI on Tuesday night against Texas. He broke his finger while taking groundballs during pregame work Wednesday. Manager John Schneider says he expects that the shortstop will be able to have a normal offseason and be ready for spring training.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.