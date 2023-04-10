Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) scores past Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

The NBA regular season had no shortage of moments that stood out. LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each had 71-point games. Luka Doncic had a historic 60-point triple-double. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving got traded by Brooklyn. Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio set a single-game record for attendance by bringing more than 68,000 fans into the Alamodome for a game against Golden State, and toward the end the league and its players tentatively agreed on a new labor deal.

