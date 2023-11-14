Season finales in Europe, LPGA Tour. Cards at stake on PGA Tour

Three golf tours will be ending their season this week. The European tour wraps up its Race to Dubai with the DP World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy already has clinched the title. The field features McIlroy, Jon Rahm and eight other players from Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team. The LPGA Tour ends with the CME Group Tour Championship. The top 60 players are in the field, and whoever wins captures the Race to CME Globe and the $2 million prize. The PGA Tour season finally ends at Sea Island. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup get full cards for 2024.

