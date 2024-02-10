Sears, Wrightsell Jr. lead No. 16 Alabama past LSU, 109-92

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 23 points and No. 16 Alabama made a handful of deep shots to break open a tight game in the final nine minutes of a 109-92 victory over LSU. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Alabama. The Tide trailed 73-72 after LSU briefly surged in front with a 16-4 run but took the lead for good soon after. Nick Pringle scored a season-high 17 points and and Rylan Griffen added 16 for Alabama. Wrightsell hit six times from 3-point range. Sears and Griffen each hit four times from deep. Alabama also got 15 points from Aaron Estrada. Will Baker scored 24 points and Jalen Cook had 20 for LSU.

