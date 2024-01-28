Sears, Wrightsell Jr., Estrada lead Alabama to 109-88 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 21 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Alabama pulled away early in the second half to beat LSU 109-88. Aaron Estrada added 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Alabama. Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson scored 12 apiece. The Crimson Tide, who beat No. 8 Auburn 79-75 last time out, have won eight of the last nine games, with the one loss coming at No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday. Derek Fountain and Mike Williams III led LSU with 14 points each and Will Baker scored 12. Jalen Cook scored 11 and Jordan Wright 10.

