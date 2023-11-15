Sears, Walters help No. 22 Alabama rout South Alabama 102-46

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 17 points and Sam Walters added 16 to help No. 22 Alabama beat South Alabama 102-46. Sears also had five rebounds and five assists. Walters was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, hitting three 3-pointers. Nick Pringle added 12 points while Mohamed Wague added 10 for the Crimson Tide (3-0), who have scored 100 or more points in all three games. South Alabama (1-2) was led by 15 points from Maxwell Land, who made four of South Alabama’s 14 field goals.

