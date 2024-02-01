Sears uses strong second half to score 23 points as No. 24 Alabama rallies past Georgia 85-76

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining, and No. 24 Alabama recovered from a slow start to beat Georgia 85-76. Alabama overcame poor shooting on 3-pointers and free throws to retain its hold on first place in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia led by 16 points in the first half and 41-27 at halftime but couldn’t stop the Crimson Tide’s second-half comeback led by Sears, Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson. Griffen’s 3-pointer produced the game’s first tie at 64-all. Sears’ 3 gave Alabama the lead for good at 69-66.

