Sears scores 22 points, Alabama scores last 8 to beat Mississippi State 82-74 for 5th straight win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points and Alabama scored the last eight points to beat Mississippi State 82-74 for its fifth straight win. Mississippi State trailed by as many as 10 points and for most of the second half, but took a 70-69 lead on Tolu Smith’s layup with 4:32 to play. It was tied 74-all with 2:42 remaining before Sears scored next the six points on a jumper and four free throws to help seal it. Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2).

