Sears scores 20, No. 2 Alabama routs UNC Asheville 110-54 in season opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 20 points, and No. 2 Alabama beat UNC Asheville 110-54 in its season opener. Sears led the Crimson Tide in scoring on 6-for-8 shooting and was 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Clifford Omoruyi did not miss a shot in his Alabama debut, and the Rutgers transfer scored 16 points on six shots to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Five other players scored in double figures for the Crimson Tide: Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Mouhamed Dioubate, Aden Holloway, Jarin Stevenson and Labaron Philon. Jordan Marsh led UNC Asheville with 13 points.

