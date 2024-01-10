Sears hits 6 3s, scores 31 to help Alabama beat South Carolina 74-47

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears hit six 3-pointers and scored 31 points, Aaron Estrada added 17 on 7-of-11 shooting and Alabama used two second-half runs to pull away as the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 74-46 and snapped the Gamecocks’ six-game win streak. Sears made 10 of 13 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. Estrada, who hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range, finished with seven rebounds and two steals. Alabama has won four games in a row following a three-game skid to No. 1 Purdue, No. 22 Creighton and No. 8 Arizona last month. Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting, 2 of 9 from behind the arc.

