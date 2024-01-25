Sears gets 22, plus key free throws and Alabama beats No. 8 Auburn 79-75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears had 22 points and eight assists and made two free throws with 9 seconds left to seal Alabama’s 79-75 win over No. 8 Auburn. The Crimson Tide win ended the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak. The Tide moved into a tie with their rival atop the league standings with their first win over a ranked team in five tries this season. It was a big rebound from a 20-point loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. Johni Broome led Auburn with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

