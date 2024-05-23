Sears, Christo dominate on mound for Nebraska in 6-2 win over Purdue at Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brett Sears and Drew Christo combined on a two-hitter and Nebraska defeated Purdue 6-2 in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament. Sears, 8-0 with a 2.02 ERA coming in, pitched six innings, allowing both hits and two runs. Christo finished the final three innings, giving up no hits while striking out four and walking none. Nebraska benefited from a four-run second inning that featured RBI doubles by Cole Evans and Joshua Overbeek. Gabe Swansen and Josh Caron added solo home runs for the Cornhuskers.

