Sean Payton’s Broncos fall apart in ’embarassing’ 70-20 loss at Miami

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) sits on the field after he was sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing and something that will be tough to rewatch on tape for the players and coaches. Denver gave up nearly 800 yards of total offense, including 350 yards rushing, and were overpowered by the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Now they’re 0-3 for the second time in four seasons with few positives to take away from Sunday’s output.

