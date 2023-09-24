Sean Payton’s Broncos fall apart in ’embarassing’ 70-20 loss at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing and something that will be tough to rewatch on tape for the players and coaches. Denver gave up nearly 800 yards of total offense, including 350 yards rushing, and were overpowered by the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Now they’re 0-3 for the second time in four seasons with few positives to take away from Sunday’s output.

