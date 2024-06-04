Sean Payton says he expects receiver Courtland Sutton to show up for mandatory minicamp next week

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has skipped the entire offseason program but coach Sean Payton says that he anticipates his No. 1 wide receiver will attend next week’s mandatory minicamp. If he skips it, he faces fines totaling more than $100,000. Sutton is coming off a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in 2023 and ostensibly seeks a bump in pay from the $13 million in base salary he’s due next season.

