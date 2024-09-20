Sean Payton hopes Broncos’ extended road trip will bring his young team together

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos requested that two of their Eastern Time Zone games be scheduled back to back so they could stay on the East Coast between games for some bonding time. The Broncos will stay in West Virginia between their game Sunday at Tampa Bay and their next one at the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Broncos coach Sean Payton is hoping the Broncos benefit from the time together on the road the way his Saints teams did when he was coaching in New Orleans.

