Sean Payton has had Mike Tomlin’s number, but the Steelers are seeking 3rd straight win over Denver

Sean Payton is 3-0 against Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, but all three of those wins came when the current Denver Broncos coach was in New Orleans. Tomlin brings the Steelers to Denver on Sunday seeking his third consecutive win over the Broncos. That’s something the Steelers haven’t done since the late 1970s. This was supposed to be the week Russell Wilson squared off against the team that cut him this spring but an injured calf will likely sideline him Sunday with Justin Fields getting his second straight start.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.