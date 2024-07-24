Sean Payton expects Courtland Sutton to be on hand for Broncos’ 3-way quarterback competition

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are embarking on a three-way quarterback competition between rookie Bo Nix and veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Coach Sean Payton says he expects receiver Courtland Sutton to be on hand for all of it. The Broncos open training camp on Friday and Payton said Tuesday that he fully anticipates his No. 1 wide receiver to be on hand from the start. Sutton skipped most of the team’s offseason training program in hopes of getting a new contract. He made a brief appearance at the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.