Sean O’Malley wins UFC bantamweight title by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round

BOSTON (AP) — Sean O’Malley has won the UFC bantamweight title, stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round in the main event at UFC 292 at the TD Garden. O’Malley dropped Sterling with an overhand right early in the second. With Sterling on the mat, O’Malley hammered the defending champion with left hands to the head until referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight 51 seconds into the round. The 28-year-old O”Malley was fighting in a five-round bout for the first time. The 34-year-old Sterling dropped to 23-4. He entered the fight with 10 straight wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.