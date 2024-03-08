Sean O’Malley puts bantamweight belt on the line in rematch vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in UFC 299

MIAMI (AP) — Sean O’Malley will put his bantamweight belt on the line in a rematch against Marlon “Chito” Vera on Saturday in UFC 299 in Miami. Vera handed O’Malley his only pro career loss in UFC 252, nearly four years ago, with a leg kick that completely numbed O’Malley’s right foot. Since then, O’Malley (17-1) has downplayed that fight and vowed to dominate in the rematch. Vera (23-8-1) will get his first shot at a UFC championship. It’ll be O’Malley’s first defense of his bantamweight title after stopping Aljamain Sterling just 51 seconds into the second round at UFC 292 in August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.