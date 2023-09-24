Sean Nealis scores go-ahead goal in 58th minute, Red Bulls beat DC United 5-3 in 101st meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored two goals in the first half, Sean Nealis had a go-ahead goal in the 58th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 5-3 on a rainy Saturday night to spoil Christian Benteke’s hat-trick. New York (8-12-10) won for just the second time in its last 17 regular-season away matches, with five draws and 10 losses D.C. United (9-13-9) had its four-game unbeaten streak end. United had allowed only one goal over those four games. Benteke’s third goal of the game, and 13th of the year, came on a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United a 3-2 lead. But New York forward Cameron Harper tied it a 3-all three minutes later. John Tolkin capped the scoring in stoppage time.

