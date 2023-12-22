Sean McVay’s fingerprints are all over the Rams’ second-half surge into playoff contention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have surged into the thick of the NFC playoff race with five wins in their last six games, and Sean McVay might be the biggest reason for their abrupt turnaround. The coach’s creativity is all over the Rams’ improvements on offense, from a new rushing philosophy to a wealth of pre-snap motion in a strong passing game. McVay directs all credit to his assistants and praises defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has assembled a competent group out of a modest talent pool. The Rams are one win away from their sixth winning season in McVay’s seven years.

