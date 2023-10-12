Sean McVay says Rams traded Van Jefferson partly to help the receiver in his impending free agency

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay admits the Los Angeles Rams got worse this week when they traded veteran receiver Van Jefferson to the Falcons. The coach also said Rams fans shouldn’t expect any major additions this season to counter the steady subtraction of the past several months. McVay said Wednesday that the timing of the trade was in deference to Jefferson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Super Bowl-winning receiver was a steady contributor when healthy and was a popular player in the locker room, but he had also fallen down the Rams’ depth chart.

