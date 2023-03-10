Sean McVay says he’s back for the long haul with LA Rams

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. McVay says he's back for the long term with the Rams. The youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl says he made a decision for years to come when he elected to stick with the Rams in January. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay says he’s back for the long term with the Los Angeles Rams. The youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl says he made a decision for years to come when he elected to stick with the Rams in January. McVay has strongly contemplated retirement or a move to a cushy broadcast job after the past two seasons. McVay says he decided to stick with coaching after several days of reflection, and he is determined not to be a story in future offseasons. He’s determined to lead the Rams’ remodeling effort after going 5-12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.