Sean McVay says he’s back for the long haul with LA Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay says he’s back for the long term with the Los Angeles Rams. The youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl says he made a decision for years to come when he elected to stick with the Rams in January. McVay has strongly contemplated retirement or a move to a cushy broadcast job after the past two seasons. McVay says he decided to stick with coaching after several days of reflection, and he is determined not to be a story in future offseasons. He’s determined to lead the Rams’ remodeling effort after going 5-12.

