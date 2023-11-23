Sean East scores 21, leads Missouri’s second-half rally to beat South Carolina State 82-59

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East scored 21 points, 13 in the second half, and Missouri blew open the game in the final 20 minutes, defeating South Carolina State 82-59. With East leading the way, the Tigers shot 58% and scored 47 points after intermission. They finished the game at 53% from the field. South Carolina State shot 61% in the first half and led 37-35 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 33% in the second half and managed only 22 points. Nick Honor added 14 points, Noah Carter 13 and Anthony Robinson 10 for Missouri. Davion Everett had 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Bulldogs.

