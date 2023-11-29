Sean East II scores 21 points to lead Missouri over Pitt 71-64 in the ACC/SEC Challenge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean East II scored 21 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as Missouri beat Pittsburgh 71-64 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Noah Carter added 13 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (6-2). Tamar Bates scored 12 points and Caleb Grill chipped in 10. East made three shots and Bates and Grill hit two apiece from long range. Blake Hinson made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 point for Pitt (5-2). Missouri had a 10-point lead with 5:21 remaining. Hinson made a pair of 3s during an 8-0 surge to cut the Pitt deficit to 64-62 with 2:30 left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.