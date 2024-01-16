Sean Doolittle was hired by the Washington Nationals as a pitching strategist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has been hired by the club as a pitching strategist. The Nationals said Tuesday that the 37-year-old Doolittle will be a liaison between the analytics department and pitching staff. He will help the manager and pitching coach with strategy, mental preparation and mechanics. Doolittle was a left-handed reliever who announced his retirement as a player in September. He pitched in the major leagues for more than a decade and was a member of Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team. He went 26-24 with 112 saves and a 3.20 ERA for four clubs.

