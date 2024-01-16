Sean Doolittle was hired by the Washington Nationals as a pitching strategist

By The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle throws out the ceremonial first pitch after announcing his retirement before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. Former Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle was hired by the club as a pitching strategist, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has been hired by the club as a pitching strategist. The Nationals said Tuesday that the 37-year-old Doolittle will be a liaison between the analytics department and pitching staff. He will help the manager and pitching coach with strategy, mental preparation and mechanics. Doolittle was a left-handed reliever who announced his retirement as a player in September. He pitched in the major leagues for more than a decade and was a member of Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team. He went 26-24 with 112 saves and a 3.20 ERA for four clubs.

