Sean Casey optimistic broadcast experience can translate into role as Yankees hitting coach

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Behrman]

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Casey went directly from enjoying a 12-year big league career to sitting in the MLB Network studio analyzing hitting for large television audiences on a nightly basis. Casey believes the experience of discussing everything related to hitting since 2009 has prepared him for his new role as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach. He is optimistic he can turn around a struggling offense with 71 games remaining. Casey was introduced as New York’s hitting coach on Wednesday, two days after taking the job after the Yankees fired Dillon Lawson.

