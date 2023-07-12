Sean Casey optimistic broadcast experience can translate into role as Yankees hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Casey went directly from enjoying a 12-year big league career to sitting in the MLB Network studio analyzing hitting for large television audiences on a nightly basis. Casey believes the experience of discussing everything related to hitting since 2009 has prepared him for his new role as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach. He is optimistic he can turn around a struggling offense with 71 games remaining. Casey was introduced as New York’s hitting coach on Wednesday, two days after taking the job after the Yankees fired Dillon Lawson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.